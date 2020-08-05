•Forecast Look for balmy summer temps to return at coming week’s beginning.
•Fishing Recent rain and cooler evening temps may extend morning fishing results in coves. North-facing underwater shelves showing consistent catching results.
•Pollen 7.5 medium-high to 6.9 medium, remaining constant after recent rains.
•Moon Last quarter moon, Tuesday, Aug. 11.
•Livestock Pair boars and breeding sows for fall litters; increase success by starting during or immediately after full moon.
