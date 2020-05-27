•Forecast Rain, scattered thunderstorms through week; humid and clearing over weekend
•Fishing Catch-and-keep black bass season open; bass, crappie and walleye responsive to fluorescent colors in murky waters.
•Pollen 8.7 medium-high to 7.2 medium, varying with precipitation.
•Moon New moon Friday, May 30.
•Hunting Squirrel season open; daily harvest limit of 10, possession limit of 20.
