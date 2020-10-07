•Forecast Dry, cooler fall conditions likely to continue throughout the week.
•Hunting Fall turkey season is open. Birds flocking up in timber during windy, dry conditions.
•Pollen 7.2 medium-high to 8.0 high, remaining elevated during dry fall weather.
•Crops Cool weather crops like cabbage, kale, broccoli and cauliflower should be ready to harvest.
•Moon New moon Monday, July 20.
•Soil Spread compost, manure and fertilizer before working grounds as frost temps creep in during fall evenings. Sow cover/forage crops for winter soil benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.