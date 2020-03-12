•Forecast Rain likely to stay consistent, temperatures increase
•Fishing Warmer nights and spring rains begin to stimulate activity on shoals. Walleye, spoonbills begin spawning. Catch-and-keep trout season is open in Missouri trout parks.
•Planting Sow seeds in well-drained areas as spring rains continue. Avoid transplanting most starts until drier conditions allow and frost dangers pass.
•Wildlife Turkeys strutting and mating. Hens are setting clutches; young jakes show aggression in larger flocks.
