•Forecast Sun, extreme heat continue throughout week.
•Fishing Walleye are hitting jig/earthworm bait combinations, better results in early morning for sportfish; catfish active during overnight hours in cooler pools.
•Moon Waning gibbous moon Thursday, July 9.
•Planting Supplemental watering in early-morning/late evening a necessity for most crops, watch plants for pest infestations as dry conditions continue.
