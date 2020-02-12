• Forecast Cool and damp mid-week, clear and trending warmer over weekend.
• Fishing Spoonbill snagging season opens March 15, trot-lines yielding success in slower river shallows.
• Soil Pull or burn weeds when conditions allow, work soil before hard freezes to increase mellowing.
• Moon Third quarter moon Saturday, Feb. 15.
• Hunting Snow, Blue and Ross’s geese in season until April 30. (use snow goose image here)
