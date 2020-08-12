•Forecast Intermittent summer storms possible throughout the week.
•Pests and Predators Bait live, arm or kill traps with sweets to attract troublesome raccoons, opossums and skunks. Mink active near and adjacent to water sources.
•Pollen 7.3 medium-high to 5.6 medium, varying with precipitation.
•Moon Last quarter moon Wednesday, Aug. 12.
•Planting Prepared beds and work soil for late season and fall crops. Add compost, manure and/or organic matter to spent plots.
