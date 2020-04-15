•Forecast Cooler evening temps and regular precipitation make for a damp stretch mid-April.
•Fishing Crappie suspended at 10-15 feet, responding to fluorescent baits; walleye begin early spawn in shallows.
•Planting Be wary of late-season frost and freeze warnings, cover early berries and fruit tree saplings; hold off on planting corn, beans and some canning vegetables.
•Moon Waning crescent Saturday, April 18.
•Hunting Turkey season opens Monday, April 20. Mature toms are responding to purr calls and can show aggressive tendencies in flocks of hens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.