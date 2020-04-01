•Forecast Clear conditions likely for most of the week, rain chances increase over weekend.
•Fishing Crappie activity increasing daily. Missouri fishing license requirements temporarily waived as of March 31.
•Pollen 11.6 high-10.4 high, those with allergies should take necessary precautions outdoors.
•Wildlife Turkeys strutting and mating. Hens are setting clutches; young jakes show aggression in larger flocks. Spring youth season open April 4-5.
