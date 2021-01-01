Well, suffice to say, 2020 has been quite the year. And what a beautiful thing it’s been that we’ve all pulled through to make it to this point. A new year is just around the corner — a new slate that’ll hopefully bring along our old sense of normalcy once again.
Locally, as a county and as individuals, we’ve experienced hardships, lost loved ones and have seen unprecedented events due to the virus, riots, elections and more.
There were definitely some points during this year when some of us thought, “What else could get worse?”
Even with the hardships, there was craziness — craziness so bizarre that memes popped up that we’ll remember for years to come: the global toilet paper shortage and Carole Baskin were probably the most prominent.
And through all of the storm, with thousands of us spending time in isolation and quarantining, unable to visit loved ones, staring at screens for weeks on end and generally distancing from the world, I’m sure many people just simply felt alone.
There is a quote from a philosophy book, “Against Ethics” by John D. Caputo, that I think could offer some solace and comfort for those who drifted from their sense of purpose as they felt, or continue to feel, alone in these dark times.
“We are all children of the same dark night, inhabited by the same demons, haunted by the same spectres,” Caputo says. “It is not a question of finding an answer to the night of truth but of sitting up with one another through the night, of dividing the abyss in half in a companionship that is its own meaning.”
So yes, the abyss has opened up for a lot of people. Some have lost everything this year and wonder what was the point of 2020? Is there even a point? But I think Caputo makes a strong point with his words: we are all in this together, because at the end of the day, how we treat each other and how we love one another while we are still here is what defines our 2020 — not with the circumstances that have been out of our control.
Here’s to hoping 2021 does good to those who had a hard time in 2020, and here’s to the people who have helped others in need during 2020. They will always deserve gratitude, as the effects of altruism this year will certainly carry on for years to come.
