With the arrival of October, the first tinges of fall are now showing in the form of crisp mornings and leaves trading their green for browns, yellows and reds. It also signals the beginning of more pleasant hunting and fishing conditions in the area.
Last Thursday, Oct. 1, I hit the woods for my 102nd opening day of hunting Missouri turkeys. I knew there were turkeys in the area where I opened this season in Cedar County, so I felt like I might have a good chance to bag one. However, just as I experienced in the spring, two trespassers approached close to my spot causing any turkeys around to disappear. Of course, I headed home to witness three wild turkeys run across the road as I was about to turn into the driveway. I plan on trying again to get a bird or two still, since the season runs for the entire month.
This experience reminded me of the first season back in 1960. While hunting near Ava, in Douglas County, on opening day of the first modern day turkey season, I never heard or saw a turkey. But, on the way back to camp, a turkey flew across the road. Not many of the hunters that first season saw or heard a gobbler.
At first light on Thursday morning, two turkey hunters from Blue Springs were at the same spot near Truman Lake where they took two turkeys on opening day last year. They hoped the same thing would happen again this fall. Having scouted the area the week before, they found turkeys using the area, so their hopes were high as they settled down in a grove of oak trees next to an open field and waited. With a nearly full moon overhead and temperatures around 50 degrees, it was another excellent day to be outdoors.
Just before shooting time, the hunters heard the unmistakable sound of turkeys flying down from their roost. The birds flew in the wrong direction; however, and were never seen or heard again that morning. Like my hunt, everything was nearly perfect until a bow hunter moved into the area where the birds had been roosting.
“Usually we don't see another hunter in the fall, but I guess with all the deer and turkey as well as the growing popularity of archery hunting, it wasn't too big of a surprise to see more hunters,” one of the hunters, Fred Harper, said. “There's still plenty of time to get a bird and just being outdoors in the fall is great."
An increasing number of fall hunters bring more pressure and result in turkeys changing habits. Bow hunting opens first and so, more than several weeks into their season, many turkey flocks have been inadvertently flushed several times and as a result they have grown smarter and harder to find.
Fall turkey hunting is much different than spring when hunters are looking and listening for an old gobbler to sound off. The birds talk a lot in the fall, but they don't gobble much like they do in the spring. A gobble call can be effective and often a fighting purr will have the birds come to see what is going on.
Besides the rewards in hunting turkeys in the fall, there are other things that make it worthwhile.
"When I hunt turkey in the fall it gives me the opportunity to scout places for the deer season,” Charlie Davis, Kansas City, said. “In the past I have flushed woodcock and quail that I might not have otherwise found for hunting later."
Usually in fall turkey hunting, a hunter covers a lot of ground looking for a flock of birds. Smart hunters are always looking for deer sign since both deer and turkeys feed on the same things. With the arrival of cooler fall breezes, the hunter's heart starts to stir. It’s a great time to be outdoors as waterfowl migrate, deer start to rut, and squirrels busily gather nuts in preparation for the lean months ahead. The fall colors punctuate the scene.
Wild turkeys add to the autumn hunt as fall hunters match their skill, calling, stealth and patience against an entire flock, while the eyes, ears and wariness of the flock give challenge to the hunter. Remember that turkey woods in the fall, especially on public land, are alive with other hunters so exercise caution, and don't let the fact you don't have to tell a gobbler from a hen blind you from the necessity of distinguishing a wild turkey from a hunter.
Hunt safe and enjoy the season and the tradition.
White, a Stockton resident, has a versatile background in sports, both as a participant and journalist. His column appears weekly.
