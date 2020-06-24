Community members throughout the greater Fair Play area enjoyed the statewide reopening with a tractor show, live music, food, vendors of all kinds and socializing throughout a sunny day Saturday, June 20.
Classic vehicles from the County Line Cruisers car club were on hand with an impressive spread of cars and trucks, antique tractors and farm implements, as vendors displayed crafts, served up kettle corn and raised funds for local school clubs and events.
Live bluegrass music filled the afternoon air as food, fun and a reestablished sense of community was shared by all in attendance.
Hundreds came and went as the days’ events were enjoyed by thankful and enthused event-goers as the area begins to return to a more regular pace.
The event looks to become a regular summer happening and aims to grow in the years ahead, offering more in the ways of expanding the tractor displays, car show and additional live entertainment acts in the years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.