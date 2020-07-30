Local real estate broker organizes community effort
As the football season nears and the Missouri State High School Athletic Association giving this year’s season a tentative greenlight, local business owner and real estate broker Emily Mehl has taken it upon herself to give Stockton’s football stadium’s restroom facilities what she calls a “much needed facelift.”
Mehl said the effort was rooted in simple comparisons and personal observations she had made recently.
“This really came about after going to several other recent sporting events in the area,” Mehl said of the idea’s genesis. “After being at several other area schools, I just felt we could do more with the facilities we have here. Part of how a school is viewed is by some of the things few people see, like restroom facilities, and ours in Stockton need some attention and updating.”
Looking ahead, Mehl has organized several cleanup events in the weeks ahead to deep-clean, repair and paint the stadium’s restroom facilities.
Area residents and athletic boosters are encouraged to meet from 7-10 a.m., on Wednesday and Thursday, July 29 and 30, then again on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Thursday, Aug. 6, at Joe Price Stadium on South St.
Mehl said additional dates may follow based on the amount of work accomplished, donations and available volunteer hours.
“This is something we can do as a community to benefit another aspect of our school’s facilities,” Mehl said. “None of this is coming out of the school’s budget or the quarterback’s club budget. It is all donation-based and the work will be done completely by volunteers.”
Mehl said she welcomes inquiries, communication and any donations the public may be able to provide and can be reached via phone by calling 276-4295.
Those who cannot participate but would like to make a contribution to the effort are encouraged to visit the offices of Stockton Lake Properties, LLC, located at 710 South St., to drop off donated supplies and/or contributed funds for the local cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.