What is your favorite movie quote of all time and why?
Jennifer Schies. “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get.”
Cindy McConnell Malone. From Batman, "This town needs an enema!" Or as I prefer to say, this world needs an enema!" because it kinda does. LOL
Kathy Z. Bradshaw. “Have fun storming the castle!”
Jolene Guentert Rau. “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”
Mark Grantham. “A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults.”
Mary Beth Pirtle. "Big mistake. Big. Huge. I have to go shopping now!"
Sandy DePew. “I thought you’d be bigger.”
Kathryn Skopec. “Hi, what’s up?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.