If you knew what you know now 20 year ago, what advice would you have given yourself?
Valerie Young-Hamby. You can't change the timeline. We learned that from Back to the Future.
Jennifer Schies. That life is better with God in it!!
Crissy Reeder. Listen to my momma ... go to school first, live life a little, then marriage and babies last. Also, I’d learned to be kind and love like Jesus does earlier.
Melanie R. Chance. To be more forgiving and less anxious. Life is going to happen regardless what the circumstances are. Enjoy those around you because in a blink of an eye they could be gone. Things are just things, don't be materialistic. Don't buy memories, make memories. Your kids ultimately will careless about how much money you spend on them, they care only about how much time you spend with them. Work hard but play harder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.