Question: Is there a best and worst part to social distancing?
Jennifer Schies. Best part of social distancing is spending more time with your kids and enjoying life not thinking about anything and being grateful to be alive. Worst part is not being able to hug someone who is crying over this and comforting them.
Valerie Young-Hamby. Worst is seeing people stress out. Best part is volunteering and helping our community. We stood together during the tornado of 2003 and we will help each other with this.
Jannette Campbell Chadwick. The loneliness.
Kathryn Skopec. The mass death of toilet paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.