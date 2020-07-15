Are you opposed to your kids going back to school?
GM C J Jones. Permanently? Yes. I do think masks should be manditory. Groups should be small. It will have to be a thought process to determine best route to hold interest. Changes.
Whitney Jennings. No. Let parents have the freedom to choose what is best for their children. If you feel you are at risks by all means look at options for homeschooling/virtual learning, but let it be the parents choice.
Chelsea Kenney-Abercrombie. No. Education in person cannot be matched by virtual learning. Knowledge is power let’s not fail to give that to our children.
Bridget Wright. No. He is so ready. Good handwashing and probably a lot of adjustments.
Jennifer Schies. No.
Morgan Young. Nope.
Georgetta Branstetter. No.
Carla Lowe. No.
Amy Leonard. No. Open them and don’t expect my kids to wear a mask! I will also support teachers not having to wear mask (if they want to or need to that’s completely understandable) Children need to see the teachers talking to understand them. Phonics with out seeing a mouth move is about as good as sign language is to a blind person.
Nicole Walters. A bit. I feel safety and precautionary measures are being swept aside.
Terri Dresch. Nope, let them go back to school.
Lacy Taylor. No. Education is very important
Laurie Wolters. No.
Elaine Daniels. No.
Crissy Reeder. No.
Jan Cross. No.
Tiffany Belcher-Nolting. No.
