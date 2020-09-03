Now that everyone is back to school, are you looking forward to going back to normal or more concerned than you were previously?
Elaina Daniels. I want back to normal, but I’m worried.
Mandy Nikodim. Back to normal.
Jan Cross. Back to normal with protections.
Tina Lyn Reasoner Keightley. Back to normal.
Nichole Red Marshall. Back to normal.
Laura Zaring. Concerned.
Jennifer Schies. Back to normal.
