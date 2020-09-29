With the first day of autumn beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 22, what are you looking forward to in the fall season?
Rebecca Jameson. Sweater weather, my fireplace and the beauty of fall colors.
Jennifer Schies. Cool weather, fall smells, hoodies, watching school football, pumpkin spice drinks and candles. Cozy.
Barbara Fox. Hoodies, bon fires, cooler air, trees changing colors.
Crissy Reeder. Cooler weather, fall colors, soups, pumpkin spice everything, bonfires, hoodies, boots.
Georgetta Branstetter. Cool evenings around the fire pit, hot chocolate and the changing of the leaves.
Jan Cross. Cooler less humid weather. Leaf color.
Randy Swadley. Hunting season!
