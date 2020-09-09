If the planet Mars was habitable, would you accept a one-way ticket there?
Jennifer Schies. No … If God wanted us to be on Mars that's where we'd be. He made earth for us. Even if it is going to ruins. He said endure to the end.
Sandy Le Page Ferraccio. Only for certain people!!!!
Georgetta Branstetter. No.
Randy Swadley. No
Jan Cross. No.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.