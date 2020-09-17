Do you plan on attending the 60th Black Walnut Festival? If so, what are you looking forward to?
Sandy Juckett. Very excited to come to the festival and the Whistance family reunion!!
Michelle Burton. Yes we plan to attend. Looking forward the most to the memories we make. We always enjoy the FFA auction and food stands.
Teresa Balducci. Hope it stays cool. Last couple of years it’s been so hot. I remember as a child the festival was on the square. Had drawings and gave nice gifts.
Leslie Dillon-Terhune. Yes! The excitement. Everyone so happy. Oh, and the fried Oreos.
Shyrl Thomas Burnaman. Yes, work and fun, American Legion Pancake Breakfast.
Georgetta Branstetter. Yes, the food and the crafts.
Bridget Wright. We might but not as much as we did in past years. It will be very limited this year if we do.
Caryn Lee. Fried Onions, the parade … the general splendor!
Shelly Davis. Yes! The food and the vendors!
Jan Cross. Yes, the parade and good.
Jessica Frakes Campbell. Yes! Funnel cakes and buying decor I don’t need but want cause it’s oh so cute.
Pearl Kelley. Nope too many cases of COVID in Stockton.
Criss Reeder. Yes. Corn dogs and funnel cake.
Barbara Fox. Nope.
Ruth Noblett. No.
Beth Cumins. No.
