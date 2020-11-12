What is the best food on a cold day?
Crissy Reeder. Homemade soup and cornbread.
Jan Cross. Homemade vegetable or potato soup.
Allie Jones. Homemade chicken noodle.
Georgetta Branstetter. Chili and cornbread.
Pam Engleman. Mom’s homemade stew and cornbread.
Valerie Young-Hamby. Pozole verde. Some extra lemon wedges and tortillas.
Shyrl Thomas Burnaman. Chili and jalapeno cornbread! Yum yum.
Becky Jones. Picadillo with flour tortillas.
Dolly Harder. Chili or homemade chicken noodle soup.
Gerry Rogers. Chicken and dumplings.
Brite Acres. Come on … Where are all the tomato soup and grilled cheese people at!?
