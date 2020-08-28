The 2020 Cedar Bowl ... Tigers or Bulldogs?
Levi Thomas. Oh dogs you be clowning if you said otherwise.
Preston Smith. Bulldogs.
Payton Green. E-Town.
Danny Woody. DOGS!!
Jill Strong Norval. Bulldogs.
Gaven Morgan. E-Town.
Clayton Collins. E-Town.
Becky Leftwich Collins. Eldo.
Wyatt VanGordon. Eldo duh.
Jenifer Erickson Lakin. Tigers.
Pam Engleman. My son coaches at Eldo … but some of my past preschoolers play for Stockton I’ll be cheering for both.
Ashley Brummett. Tigers.
Liz Colvin. Tigers.
Dolly Harder. Bulldogs!
Jennifer Schiefs. Tigers!!
Crissy Reeder. Tigers.
Mary Beth Pirtle. Tigers.
Beth Hacker. ELDO BULLDOGS.
Georgetta Branstetter. Tigers.
Jan Cross. Tigers.
Jimmy Lavallee. E-town.
