Jesse Fields. Depends on what you’re in the mood for. Stockton has several amazing places to eat. I’m not sure I could narrow it down to one.
Valerie Young-Hamby. The Boathouse and their fried chicken dinners.
Rachel Shaw. Home. Hands down!
Lily Hedgecock. Country Corner Cafe.
Randy Swadley. There’s so many!
Linda Johnson. Simone’s!
James Darren-Kirby. Home.
Leda Younce. Agree.
Alberta Hays. Grandmas.
Nichole Red Marshall. Squeeze Inn.
Laurie Wolters. Piettes.
Joy Scott. The Boathouse.
Troy Jackie Spurgeon. Simones.
Allie Jones. Squeeze Inn.
Shyrl Thomas Burnaman. Enrique’s.
Carrie Garver. Simones.
Courtney Barbour. The Boathouse.
Mark Grantham. The Boathouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.