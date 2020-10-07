What do you think is the most serious issue the world faces today?
a) Social inequality
b) Poverty
c) Food and water security
d) Ongoing wars and conflicts
e) Climate change
f) Coronavirus
Charles Richard. People believing anything they are told.
Shawna Engeman. The fake news media.
Jessica Appel. A, f.
Candice Lee Jones. Too much media-induced panic/fear and lies, and not enough Bible believing lovers of Truth and standing firm in their faith in God.
Connie Moore. C.
