Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?
Claudine Mead. Nope, I’ll just take my chances, don’t get a flu shot either, I keep my immune system in the best shape I can and keep my hands sanitized when I’m out and about.
Amanda Pettit. Not yet. It was rushed through without all the testing and research done, and we just don’t know all the side effects from it yet. Once it’s all figured out I probably will, but not until then.
Trapper Bullock. Nope … Side effects are typically worse then the symptoms … I guess if I catch it and die then it’s my time to go.
Valerie Young-Hamby. No, still too new and not sure the long term effects it can cause regarding mRNA. It’s never been used on people before.
Pibby Lee. No, since I’m a puppy. Know the precautions and take your dog for a walk.
Candice Lee Jones. No. I’m not a guinea pig and I am not in the high risk groups. Natural immunity works just fine.
Sheryl Thomas Burnaman. Haven’t decided.
Jan Cross. Yes.
Amber White. No.
