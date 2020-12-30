What was a positive memory of your’s from 2020?
Jeana O’donnell-Murphy. That Troy and Teresa Winder and family got out safe from their house fire a few weeks ago. If you want to help them — they live out on East Hwy 32 kind of across from Amvets. They definitely need a Merry Christmas!
Allie Jones. Got a bonus pay at work and good insurance.
Melanie R. Chance. Getting a brand new home and having an extraordinary amount of extra time with my kids.
Valerie Young-Hamby. The birth of my grandson Silas Hamby.
Cindy McConnell Malone. We defeated the County Hospital taxi levy increase.
Bruce Vicki Reed. We passed the tax levy funding the Caplinger Mills Volunteer Fire Department and defeated increased funding for hospital tax.
