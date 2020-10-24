Local installation accepting applications for candidate consideration thru Dec.
Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Council currently is accepting nominations for the 2021 public election of county extension council members. Names of nominees are needed for review by existing county council members at the Dec. 7 council meeting. The invitation is to any Cedar County resident interested in joining the council.
Cedar County MU Extension Council was created by Missouri state statute to work with MU Extension specialists covering Cedar County to provide resources in the form of an educational agenda that meets the issues, concerns, and residents of Cedar County. Council members put people in touch with MU Extension’s vast variety and scope of programs. In addition, they help identify wants and needs of the public from Missouri’s land grant university and mold educational programming to satisfy Cedar County residents.
Council members advocate for goals, aspirations and concerns of the people in Cedar County. Members learn and understand the vast resources of MU Extension, which lead to educating the public as well as helping specialists with county program planning and development. Members also work in securing and administering the county share of funding for MU Extension programing in collaboration with Cedar County commissioners.
Council members recruit membership to the council, attend council meetings which educates them on MU Extension activities taking place. Members also consult with leaders when assigning faculty to Cedar County. By working with the Cedar County MU Extension Council, members make a positive difference in the lives of Cedar County residents as well as developing friendships with knowledgeable leaders in Cedar County.
Cedar County MU Extension Council is made up of elected and appointed members who represent the broad educational needs and backgrounds of people in the county. Council candidates must be at least 18 years old and reside in the district they represent.
This year, the extension’s council will be filling four positions in the northern (Box, Cedar, and Washington townships) and four positions in the southern (Benton, Linn, Jefferson and Madison townships) districts of the county. These positions all are two-year terms.
Cedar County MU Extension Council member nominations are reviewed at the December council meeting so if you are interested please contact the extension office as soon as possible. Cedar County holds its council elections the third week of January. This election is held in accordance with Missouri state law (Chapter 262.550-262.620 R.S. Mo. 1969).
Persons interested in being nominated as a candidate or have questions about being a council member contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or via email at cedarco@missouri.edu.
