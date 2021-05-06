The Stockton Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited held its annual banquet on Saturday, April 24, at the Ray H. Zumwalt Expo Center.
Members and sponsors of the wetland conservation group were treated to an evening of dinner, raffles, games as well as a live and silent auction. Auction items included shotguns, rifles, pistols. Some brands include Browning, Savage, Howa-Hougue, Henry Golden Boy, Ruger, Walter, Mossberg and more. Other items included tables, ornaments, knives, beds as well as other Ducks Unlimited items.
Attendees also had the chance to submit a raffle ticket for a Yamaha Kodiak which will be drawn for in July. In partnership with the event in July, the Stockton Lake Chapter of Ducks Unlimited hosted a competition of ‘last duck standing’ where the winner of the game automatically wins a prize for the competition in July.
Ducks Unlimited is an American nonprofit organization 501 dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, other wildlife and people. The vision of Ducks Unlimited is wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever.
Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. The raffle began shortly following opening ceremonies. Soon after the raffle, attendees were served a warm dinner from Cooky’s Cafe in Golden City.
