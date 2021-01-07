A familiar face has taken on the role as senior pastor at First Southern Baptist Church in Stockton.
Steve Ewing, who served as FSBC’s youth pastor for almost 30 years, has now taken the reins as senior pastor at the church on 405 Englewood Rd. in Stockton.
Ewing said church has been a part of most of his life. He began attending church from a young age with family members and friends. Then, as a teenager, he “got out of church” for a little while, although his youth was by no means wild.
And then, when Ewing came back to church, he said he still did not have a personal relationship with Jesus.
“Church was just church,” Ewing said. “It was something that you did on the weekend, it was something you did with your friends. It really wasn’t anything personal to me.”
Down the line, though, Ewing had friends “who were really strong Christians” and he ended up following them, ending up accepting Christ as his savior and surrendering to the ministry because of those friends.
“Basically, I knew that God wanted me to go out and minister to people, to tell people about how Jesus loved us enough to die on the cross for us and forgive us for our sins,” Ewing said.
For education, Ewing attended Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Religious Education — Youth Ministry.
Ewing worked as a youth pastor at Main Street Baptist Church in Greenfield for a little while, he said, and then returned to college for internships.
“When I got out of that, I worked in Colorado for one of those internships at Black Forest Baptist Church in Black Forest, Colorado,” Ewing said.
When he returned to Missouri from his Black Forest internship, the youth pastor for FSBC in Stockton had moved on, Ewing said.
“I interviewed here and accepted that job — that calling — to be their youth pastor,” Ewing said.
His desire was always to “share Christ with teenagers,” he said. This was a desire which seemed to stick close to home through the decades for Ewing, given the fact that Thursday, Feb. 11, will mark the 30 year anniversary for Ewing’s time as FSBC’s youth pastor.
Up until about a year and a half ago, Ewing said he had no desire to become a senior pastor because his passion was rooted in working with the youth, and he still loves doing this.
“I had kids go through my youth group, get married and then their kids were in my youth group,” Ewing said. “So I was really blessed through relationships like that.”
But then he received a call from FSBC’s director of missions, who asked if Ewing would be interested in filling in some preaching for FSBC’s association of 13 churches throughout Cedar and Polk County.
That summer, he preached at about 16 different churches to fill in for pastors who were either ill or out on vacation.
“I began to get a chance to preach a little bit more, and I would preach at our church occasionally, but it was never anything steady,” Ewing said. “So God began to — by giving me the opportunity to preach at more places — he just kind of began that yearning inside me to preach more.”
When FSBC’s pastor resigned, Ewing filled in for the role when he was gone as an interim pastor, preaching on Sunday mornings, Sunday nights and Wednesday nights. FSBC’s search committee then approached him and asked if Ewing would be interested in becoming senior pastor.
After praying with his wife, Donis, and after a 100% vote from the committee, Ewing ended up taking the role on Sunday, Dec. 13.
“We’ve been able to be a part of this church for a long time,” Ewing said. “We kind of know issues that are going on, the tragedies that have happened in our town just here lately. We know the people.”
Speaking on his goals going forward, Ewing said his goal is to be there for people.
“You just are available to life happening,” Ewing said. “Preaching funerals, weddings, things like that — just trying to minister to life when it happens, because we live in a broken world and a lot of negative things happen. People need somebody and a church that cares, so that’s our goal — to show God’s love to people when it seems like life is falling apart.”
FSBC’s mission is to glorify God through the fulfillment of the great commission, he said.
“The great commission is where God tells us to go and make disciples, baptizing them in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost,” Ewing said. “And he’s going to be with us forever. Our goal is to bring glory to God in any way that we can by bringing people to him.”
Ewing’s personal philosophy is to share his God with people out there so they will know “the love, the grace and the mercy that he’s given to me,” he said.
“To give them what I’ve got,” Ewing said. “What God has given me, turn around and give to others, because I don’t see how people can get by without God in their lives … When life starts falling apart, when something devastating happens and you don’t have the assurance and hope of Jesus Christ in your life in eternity, then where do you go? Where do you lean? I want to make sure people have that opportunity.”
