During this period of “shelter in place,” many are feeling a sense of lack. They lack contact with friends and family. They lack the freedom to come and go as they once did. They feel cut off from the rest of the world. Many lack an understanding of what is going on around them.
All of us feel something along these lines at some point in our lives.
Sometimes these kinds of things begin to eat at our psyche. We can lose our sense of purpose when we don’t have a job, or our normal way of living is turned upside down.
Out of the many places in the Bible which speak to this, there are two which give us the understanding and strength to face times like these without losing heart.
Matthew 6:33 reads, “But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”
Here Jesus tells us that we are not to worry about the necessary things of this life such as food, clothing or shelter. It is not a stretch to add being able to pay our bills.
The second verse is about enjoying a quality of life even in the midst of trying times.
2 Pet. 1:3 tells us, “His divine power has granted to us all things which pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him who called us to his own glory and excellence.”
Neither of these verses are a consoling promise designed to make you feel better when you are feeling down. Also, neither can be used as a “quick fix” if you suddenly find yourself in desperate circumstances. In other words, if you have not been practicing Matthew 6:33, but only pursuing the things of this world, then you cannot expect to just turn to prayer and everything will be all right.
Both of these; however, do give us a way to live so our strength does not fail when tested. They are both available for us to put into practice as a part of our lifestyle so any sense of lack will not lead to despair.
Peter provides the principle of understanding: we have been given everything we need for a life of godliness. Matthew provides the principle of practice: pursue the things of the kingdom of God, and life is taken care of.
Belief and practice always will go hand in hand for living.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
