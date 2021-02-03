‘Everybody should live like Callee’

This past weekend at the Civil War Arena in Carthage, a timeless scene that the late Callee Henson loved came to fruition: a rodeo was packed with participants and spectators, horses galloped in and out of the arena and Callee’s beloved family were right at bay.
Callee’s memory was honored on Saturday, Jan. 30, as the Riverside Cowboy Church, which is located in Nevada, dedicated its Ranch Rodeo Series in her name after the 18-year old Stockton High School senior tragically passed away in a car accident in late December last year.
Brian Nuding, who played a major role in organizing the rodeo, said the series was started to raise money for the Riverside Cowboy Church. The first Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo took place on Nov. 21 last year, which Callee participated in.
“Of course Callee, she loved to ranch rodeo, and so Callee participated in our ranch rodeo,” Nuding said. “Callee was very special to us. She was just an amazing young lady. She had the biggest smile, and just everything about her was special.”
After the accident in December, the Riverside Cowboy Church Ranch Rodeo was named after the late teen in her honor, Nuding said.
“It will forever be known as the Callee Henson Memorial Ranch Rodeo,” Nuding said.
Amy French, Callee’s mother, fondly said that not only was Callee passionate about ranch rodeo, but if there was anything involving horseback riding, “she probably did it.”
“The turnout was amazing,” Nuding said, describing the scene on Saturday night. “There was standing room only, from what I could see.”
Amy noted there were 33 teams participating in the ranch rodeo, with each team having 4 horses for a total of 133 horses in the arena.
“For most of them, that was their first ranch rodeo without Callee,” Amy added, with Nuding noting the emotions were “bittersweet” for most attendees.
Nuding said a special tribute was given to Callee right after the national anthem at the ranch rodeo on Saturday when Tristin Henson, Callee’s sister, Briar Henson, Callee’s brother, and Wyatt Pearson, Callee’s boyfriend, participated in a “riderless horse tribute” around the arena.
During the riderless horse tribute, Callee’s horse was saddled up, her boots were strapped into the stirrups and Wyatt led the horse around the arena as Tristin carried the Christian flag.
“Callee, at her first ranch rodeo, she carried the Christian flag for us, so her sister picked that up to represent that she’s carried now,” Nuding said.
Through tears, Amy said the tribute and the overall ranch rodeo was emotionally hard, but “amazing,” noting the strong impact Callee had made across so many people and how apparent it was felt during Saturday night.
Nuding added that many people donated items to raffle off at the ranch rodeo, with funds going toward Callee’s memorial fund at Mid-Missouri Bank; the funds raised from the ranch rodeo and in the future will help others through scholarships and also go toward the Riverside Cowboy Church’s Rodeo Bible Camp, which Callee participated in, Amy said.
Additionally, the second-place winners at Saturday’s rodeo — Trevon Ogden, Zach Daniel, Clint Broyles and Willy Guy Niehoff — donated all of their winnings totaling $990 back to Callee’s memorial fund, Amy said.
That kind of altruism is not unusual for rodeo families, though.
“Rodeo families are tight, they’re close-knit families, and if you need something, they’re going to be there,” Amy said.
Nuding noted that from his standpoint, Callee’s legacy will live on in the rodeo world.
“She loved competing,” Nuding said. “She loved anything being in the arena.”
Callee’s impact on the world in her 18 years of life was not only felt in rodeo circles, though, but also in the local community and among Callee’s school peers, as thousands have spread the “Live Like Callee” movement through stories of Callee and messages and acts of kindness that the bright teen was no stranger to spreading.
“I think it’s amazing,” Amy said, speaking on the Live Like Callee movement. “Callee was an upbeat kid. She loved God, and she was always smiling. She never judged anybody. Everybody should live like Callee … Callee loved life. With her being 18 years old, I think the funeral showed that, because she had over 1,000 people come to her funeral.”
Nuding said that’s a testament to who the teen was as a person — a teen with a deep belief of faith in the Lord and a strong sense of positivity; when he goes back and looks at pictures of Callee in rodeos, there’s not one picture where she’s not smiling.
Amy noted that Callee’s smile was a trademark of her’s, both in the arena and out of the arena, and if somebody around her wasn’t smiling, she would find a way “to make you smile.”
“She didn’t care if you were rich, if you were poor, she didn’t care if you were her friend — she made you feel like she was your best friend,” Amy said. “She always saw the best in people.”
Given the community’s support for Callee’s family after the accident, Amy said it has all felt “amazing.”
“You don’t really know how many friends you have until you need them,” Amy said. “We didn’t ask for anything, because you just don’t ask for stuff, but we had meals provided for us for three weeks. We had people do our farm chores for us. Whatever they thought they could do, they were there doing it.”
The stories and support people have shared on the “Livelikecallee” Facebook page have impacted her, as well, Amy said, as she sees the legacy her daughter has left on the world.
“We want to say thank you to everybody who helped on Saturday,” Amy said emotionally. “The community has been amazing.”
