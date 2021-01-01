The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center released new statewide employer survey results to correspond with its 2020 Missouri Economic and Workforce Report, which was published earlier this fall.
The report tracks the state’s economy and workforce by fiscal year which runs from July through June of the following year. The corresponding employer survey results focus on several notable data points, including job growth, hiring trends, barriers to expanding employment, skill shortages, job applicant shortcomings, and a comparison of metro and non-metro employer responses.
This year, the survey was delayed several months to ensure maximum employer participation and to gather feedback regarding the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Missouri’s workforce. Responses were gathered from Missouri companies with five or more employees – 400 employers located in metro areas and 290 from non-metro areas of the state.
The data show that 58 percent of employers said that COVID-19 was the main driver for significant increases or decreases in employment. During the next year, however, 56 percent of employers expect staffing levels to remain the same as this year.
“It’s clear from the data the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent economic impact presented major challenges for Missouri businesses,” Veronica Gielazauskas, assistant commissioner for performance and strategy said. “However, the fact that most employers anticipate retaining employment levels over the next 12 months, and that a greater percentage of employers plan to expand employment next year, gives reason for optimism moving forward.”
62% of businesses report concerns about the workforce becoming ill, while 60% have experienced supply chain disruptions. The survey found that one-in-four respondents said COVID-19 was a barrier to expanding employment, but a shortage of workers with knowledge and skills continues to be the largest barrier to expansion.
Other data points in the survey include hiring practices regarding justice-involved individuals, how companies plan to move forward with filling skills gaps, how businesses adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and many others which give insight to how employers fared this year.
The employer Survey and corresponding Economic and Workforce Report can be found online at https://meric.mo.gov/economic-research/mo-regional-economic-reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.