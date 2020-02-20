•What qualifies you as a candidate for the R-1 School board?
As an active business owner in the community, I believe we should all play a part in giving back. Having chosen this as my home — and having children in the district — I feel I have a vested interest in seeing the school thrives in all aspects and I desire to be a positive influence to the board, staff and school. I have been on the ground floor with many social as well as extracurricular activities in Stockton R-I and enjoy helping where needed. I believe my passion to see all children succeed combined with my objective, yet grounded views provide a good basis to review issues at hand and make decisions which are in the best interest of the children, staff and school.
•How will your background and education help you in office if elected?
I own a business and have numerous companies I manage under a general umbrella. I have learned diversification yet compassion thru my career, but most importantly, all transactions/ topics are not created equal. One area my background has constantly reminded me of is there is a person behind every topic in this case a child/children/staff. I feel as though we cannot get so absorbed in personal agendas or the emotional aspect of the job at hand, that we forget the lives that are impacted both big and small. The success and education of our children takes a village, and I hope to be a part of that.
•What do you believe are the most significant issues currently facing the Stockton R-1 district and what do you intend to do if elected to resolve those issues?
The safety in our schools is a huge obstacle and the multitude of paths that can be used to disrupt safety is frightening. I believe the school resource officer is a critical tool to keeping a healthy school environment promoting safety and awareness as well as educating our teachers and children best practices in the event of a threat. Enrollment/retention are a huge part of keeping our schools and ultimately our community alive. As a realtor, I play an integral part of meeting and bringing new people to the community and would like to better utilize those resources to inform people coming to the community all that Stockton R-I has to offer. And last, but certainly not least, the school budget and financials because let’s face it, if it doesn’t make financial sense it’s hard to get much accomplished. Being budget-aware and thrifty in my own business has taught me discipline — which I plan to utilize for Stockton R-I.
