Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 will conduct a special ceremony honoring our veterans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 803 Arnold Wallen Way and all veterans and their spouses are welcome to attend. Lodge doors will open at 5 p.m.
After the ceremony, veterans can enjoy hot dogs, chili and one beverage at no cost; for non-veterans who would like food, donations will be accepted.
Local lodge leadership requests masks be worn.
The Cedar County community is invited to honor all of those who have protected our freedoms.
