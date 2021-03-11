Dear Editor,
The 2020-21 season has come and gone. The number of deer hides remains high because of you — the deer hunters — men, women, boys and girls who take the time to bring the Elks deer hides and donate for a very worthy veterans program.
It is hard to express how much the Elk’s appreciate what you all have done. We just run the program; the deer hunters donation of hides is what makes it work.
We appreciate Miles Brite and Kathryn Skopec at the Cedar County Republican, as well as Westside Marine and Colton Sharp Taxidermy in Jerico Springs, for helping get the word out.
We collected 314 hides this season, down slightly from 432 last year — still very good.
We must not forget all involved in the disabled veterans hunt at the state park, ran by the Corps of Engineers. You all do a fantastic job of starting our season. Thank you.
Ray Wimsatt, Don Hunt, Terry Cummins, Patrick and Hayden Wimsatt — Lake Stockton Elks 2858
Stockton
