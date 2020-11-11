Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 has canceled its plans for its Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11. The lodge was closed last week due to one member testing positive for COVID-19. It remains closed until Thursday, Nov. 12.
Denise Russo, exalted ruler of the lodge said the national Elks organization reserves the entire month of November for honoring and remembering veterans.
“We will take a look in the next week to see if our celebration to honor vets may be a postponement rather than a complete cancellation,” Russo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.