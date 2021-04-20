Dear Editor,
I filed for the Silver Haired Legislator on the senate site. Larry Pursley and I will represent the district. No other persons filed at the Korth Senior Center. Anyone wanting information on any senior matter please contact me at (417) 955-3380 or Larry Pursley. Thank you.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
