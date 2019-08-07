Carma Hamilton, 39, El Dorado Springs, suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident occurring at 6:15 p.m. Monday, July 22, two miles north of Dedrick on Route AA in Vernon County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hamilton, driving a 1992 Ford Econoline Van, failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by Gregory Housh, 38, Nevada. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt and both vehicles had extensive damage.
Hamilton was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center for treatment.
