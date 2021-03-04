El Dorado High School had several students compete in the first ever virtual Distributive Education Clubs of America district awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 26.
Aunika Whitesell highlighted the day for the Bulldogs’ DECA team placing first overall in principles of finance. Kayla Penn finished in first for the category of business service marketing. Hannah Carpenter and Alyssa Irvin also placed in first during Friday’s competition as Carpenter placed in the retail merchandising series and Irvin placed in professional selling.
The team of Taylor Bruce and Haylie Smith closed the day in second place overall for financial literacy project. Searra Kelly and Tristyn Marshall also finished in the top three as a team placing third for the category of travel and tourism team decision making.
Bruce, Carpenter, Irvin, Penn, Smith and Whitesell will be representing El Dorado Springs DECA at state.
DECA state competition will be held over Zoom this year as it is slated to begin Monday, March 1 and will run until Friday, March 19. The awards will be held on the final day.
