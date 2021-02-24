This year, the Missouri’s Future Business Leaders of America district event had a different look from previous years. District 13 held the annual leadership conference virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 16, where El Dorado Springs and Stockton High School competed against schools such as Ash Grove, Marshfield, Pleasant Hope and Strafford.
For El Dorado Springs, Aunika Whitesell placed first in healthcare administration, fourth in business calculations, as well as fifth in personal finance. The team of Morgan Mitchell, Reese Schaaf and Tevi Gurley finished second place in district competition for management decision making.
“FBLA Districts were a bit different this year with everything being virtual,” El Do business teacher Ashley Rogers said. “My students were excited with the results. We had four students place at Districts and advance to State Competition. It is also virtual.”
On the Stockton side, the Tigers FBLA program shined at the district level by advancing many students to the state leadership conference.
Lathan Farwell placed first and third overall in accounting 1 as well as the help desk category. Aaron Bradshaw ended the district competition in third place for both computer applications and computer problem solving. Hunter Connell concluded competition placing third overall for cyber security. For the client service category, Stockton’s Max Brown finished in fifth overall. In the economics category, Jason Merrick finished fourth. Caleb Morton also closed competition finishing in fifth place for health care administration. Jacob Henry ended his day placing first in organizational leadership and fifth in impromptu speaking.
Brandon Bradshaw and Charity Clayton highlighted the insurance and risk management category placing firth and second overall, respectively. Trevor Johnson finished the introduction to business category in third place and first in introduction to business communication. Jayla Thornton highlighted the introduction to business communication placing fifth overall. For introduction to FBLA, Sophie Collins placed second. Hunter Connell also finished in fourth place for introduction to information technology. Ellie Flora had a key performance as well for the introduction to public speaking category finishing in first place. Michael Brown placed first in political science. Tyler Johnson finished in second for public speaking.
Henry, Barnes and Bradshaw dominated the securities and investments category as the three made the top five.
Stockton had two students place in the top five of the journalism category as Shayla West finished in fourth while Kara Hedrick finished in third. Hedrick also finished third in organizational leadership. The Tigers shined in the networking infrastructures category by putting two students in the top two, Kyle Elkins and Lathan Farewell. In the publication design category, Dakota Duncan, Kylee Eagon and Koleson Millard added to the successful day for Stockton by placing first.
Angela Anderson, Danielle Davidson, Elias Hardesty, Amber McBride and Bianca McBride put in a valiant effort for the parliamentary procedure team category finishing in first overall. The team of Stella Barr, Charity Clayton and Jenna Rickman closed the day placing fourth in hospitality and event management. Stockton had another team highlight the districts as Dakota Duncan, Koleson Millard and Kamryn Roy placed first overall in the introduction to business presentation category. Johnson and Bryson Saathoff helped the Tigers finish in second place for the introduction to event planning category. Flora and Hedrick added to the hardware finishing third in public service announcement.
As the two schools are headed to state competition, the Missouri FBLA-PBL state leadership conference is to be held virtually from Sunday, April 11 through Tuesday, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.