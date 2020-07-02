Official high school class schedules and student handbooks for the upcoming school year may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 19-21.
A $10 technology usage fee will be due upon receipt of schedules.
Students new to the district wishing to enroll need to do so as soon as possible. Up-to-date immunization records and any other pertinent information must be provided at time of enrollment.
School begins on Wednesday, Aug. 26. High school classes start at 8 am. and end at 3:07 p.m.
