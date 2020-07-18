Emily Ford, a sixth-grade geography teacher at El Dorado Springs Middle School, has received a $200 grant through Western Governors University Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative. The funds will be used by Ford to incorporate podcast technology into her classroom as a new and unique way for students to learn.
Ford will use the grant to purchase recording equipment, including microphones and filters. Her students will be able to use the technology to create and record podcasts over material covered in class, and students will be encouraged to perform research and discuss, in more detail, topics they found especially interesting.
Ford will use this project as an alternative to traditional tests. She believes exposure to different technologies will not only help her students become more engaged in the material covered in class, but it also will help them learn important skills they might use in a future career field.
The innovative classroom project is one of 29 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit university issued a call in March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
Ford’s proposal was one of more than 100 nominations received statewide. All grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU Missouri is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.