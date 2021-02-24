A man from El Dorado Springs suffered injuries from a single-vehicle wreck in Barton County on Monday afternoon, Feb. 22.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David L. Dissler, 60, was northbound in a 2019 Hino on Route A, five miles east of Lamar.
The wreck occurred at around 3:45 p.m. when Dissler ran off the roadway and overturned, the report stated.
Dissler suffered serious injuries in the wreck and was transported to Cox Hospital in Lamar. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The Hino received extensive damage and was removed by the owner from the scene, the report stated.
Trooper A.G. Torbeck investigated the wreck. Torbeck was assisted by Corporal J.S. Baird and CVO R. Lyon.
