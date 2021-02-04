A man from El Dorado Springs was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Danny R. Rowlins, 32, was southbound on S. 701 Road, three miles east of El Dorado Springs, in a 2015 GMC Terrain.
The wreck occurred at around 9:35 p.m. when Rowlins traveled off the roadway and struck a fence, the report stated.
Rowlins suffered minor injuries from the wreck and was transported by ambulance to Cedar County Memorial Hospital in El Dorado Springs. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The GMC received extensive damage and was towed by C&H Towing of Collins, the report stated.
Trooper W. Wood invested the wreck.
