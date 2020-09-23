A man from El Dorado Springs died in a fatal wreck on Wednesday, Sept. 16, in Bates County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, James R. Beckman, 43, was westbound in a 1992 Ford Fiesta on Route B, one mile east of Interstate 49, at around 2:32 a.m.
The wreck occurred when Beckman crossed the centerline and struck head-on a 2003 Ford Escort driven by Jennifer A. Young, 36, of Rich Hill, the report stated.
Beckman was pronounced deceased by Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax. Next of kin were notified. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
Young suffered serious injuries and was transported to Bates County Memorial Hospital. She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Both vehicles were totaled in the wreck. Trooper L.N. Boff and the major crash investigation unit team, as well as corporal R.V. McCormick, investigated the crash, with assistance by Trooper T.C. Baker and Corporal J.S. Baird.
This is MSHP Troop A’s 42nd fatality crash and the 47th fatality in 2020.
