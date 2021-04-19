Incepted by Christina Casey, the Lion’s Club of El Dorado Springs has established a new business within the area. Now available to the public, especially citizens of Cedar County, is the Lion’s Club Clothes Closet and Thrift Store.
Casey, a foster parent, has talked with other foster parents over the last several years about how hard it is to get clothes for kids when they come into foster care. Kids coming into foster care often have very little clothes, and there is limited shopping options locally for fashionable clothing and shoes.
“There seemed to be a need in our community to have a clothes closet that could be used to outfit our children when they are in great need,” Casey said. “Knowing that many families struggle to afford clothes for their children, I wanted to take it a step further and be able to offer nice clothes for sale inexpensively to the families in the community. So I approached the Lion's Club with my idea of starting a children's clothes closet, and they were 100% supportive. They quickly made space in their building for the project to get started, and members have been working together to help gather donations.”
The project originally started a couple months ago according to Christina.
“We put the word out a few weeks ago that we were accepting donations of good quality clothing and shoes, and the community has been incredibly supportive. We have received donations from almost 20 people already,” Casey added. “We are still in the process of getting set up, but we have let the school district know that if they have a need, to please contact us and we will see what we can do. And recently we were able to provide clothing to a local family whose children lost everything in a house fire.”
The goal of the group is to have an ample supply of clothing in all sizes by the start of the 2021 school year.
All clothing is donated locally. Casey asks that donations be in very good condition and in current fashion. This allows the group to purchase things they would not want to accept used such as undergarments. The Lion’s Club also accepts monetary donations.
“The children receiving the clothes deserve the best clothes we can offer so they can feel proud at school,” Casey said. “Any donations in good condition but not close to new condition, we will sell inexpensively at periodic sales to the public. This will help local families stretch their clothing budgets, and the money earned will be used to support the clothes closet needs.”
Any donations in useable condition but not meeting the criteria to sell will be offered to other local organizations that may be able to use them. If the group is unable to find a local organization to take what the Lion’s Club cannot use, the plan is to try to pass those items on to regional groups, much like the Convoy of Hope donation bins.
On the topic of how COVID affects the business, Casey added, “COVID is not slowing us down. We are happy to offer no-contact donation pickups. Donors just let us know when is convenient for them, and we will pick their donation up directly from their porch.”
In El Dorado Springs, the Lion’s Club has been doing porch pickups. Donors can contact Casey directly to arrange a pickup.
In Stockton, fellow Lion and Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary has offered to pick up donations at the Sheriff's Office, by appointment only. Anyone wanting to drop off a donation in Stockton can call Jim to make arrangements for this.
Donors can contact Casey directly to make arrangements for their items to be picked up. Contact Christina Casey at christina.jones0128@gmail.com or (417) 296-0438.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.