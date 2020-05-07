The Missouri FFA Association awarded El Dorado Springs FFA a gold emblem — a top chapter award. Only 10% of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year. Models of Innovation winners and rankings will be announced at a summer event.
The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters actively implementing the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter
Standards and a program of activities emphasizing growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
This award is sponsored by FCS Financial and the current El Dorado Springs FFA advisors are Jill Chapman and Jay Martin.
The El Dorado Springs FFA growing leaders activities included Personal Growth Night. This activity gave members the opportunity to identify goals for their supervised agricultural experience programs, leadership skills and career plans. Each student met with a peer coach to set goals specific to their unique talents and discuss success in their specific areas of interest.
Chapter activities in the strengthening agriculture category included the Agriculture Playground. The chapter set up a booth at the El Dorado Springs Picnic to provide educational materials to children and adults. Over 16,000 people attended this event. The booth featured on-site games for children and a quiz about agriculture.
Building communities activities included the fishing tournament. El Dorado Springs FFA hosted a fishing tournament for the community to promote outdoor activities and exploration of area conservatories. Seventy community members attended.
A conservation agent spoke about the importance of safe fishing practices and benefits of spending time outdoors.
The top chapters compete for the National FFA Chapter Award. Winners will be announced this fall at the 93rd national FFA convention and exposition in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
