On Monday, March 15, the El Dorado Springs City Council held a regular council meeting. All members of the council were present as council member Nick Bland gave the pledge of allegiance.
Following approval of minutes from the previous meeting on Monday, Feb. 22, the council moved onto reports and written communications. Council members were approached by Nick Allison of Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission. Allison discussed with the council an update on the past year.
“2020 was a weird year,” Allison said. “But I think we got a little bit done.”
Nick then went on to state there have been two businesses added in El Dorado Springs, Cedar County Meat Market and Zoe Sozos Whole Life Market. Allison added he is working on two studies where he is leading the regional broadband and workforce study.
Moving on to public forum, Paula Newman and Faye Koger of The Wayside Inn Museum approached the council to speak on a possible event for the future. The two representatives proposed an event which would have antique tractors, fiddlers as well as a vendor. After brief discussion, council members amended the proposal for Wayside Inn to host the event on Main St. and Spring St. City Manager Bruce Rogers added for the event holders to use the parking spaces on Main and Spring St. so that space is cleared for people to drive on the square. The event will be hosted from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
Onto the next discussion in public forum, El Do resident Glenda Baker proposed to have a time limit on how long trash cans can be out in the front yard. The reasoning behind the proposal is due to the narrow streets and children playing in the streets. Essentially to prevent an accident from happening. Council members discussed the issue before making the decision it would take away time from the code enforcer and that it could become a hassle to handle.
For the next item, the council considered Resolution 21-04 which is a resolution approving a lease purchase agreement for a new digger truck, wheel loader, tractor, court computers and mowers/sprayers. The agreement included two sections: (1) That the lease purchase agreement with Community Bank be approved at the fixed rate of 2.59% for six years; (2) That the Mayor is authorized to sign such financing documents on behalf of the City of El Dorado Springs. Council members approved Resolution 21-04.
Following acceptance of the resolution, Rogers gave the City Manager report which covered a number of items. Rogers let the council members know former City Council member Brad True stopped by the City Hall to turn in his letter of resignation from the Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission. Currently, no replacement has been announced. Bruce then informed the council the workers compensation bill will go down $30,000 for the year.
Rogers then gave unfortunate news regarding the recent snow storms and the increased need for power during the storms which made utility prices grow exponentially. El Dorado Springs is currently in a power purchasing pool with 31 other cities. The price owed from the increased price from the storm reaches $21 million. El Dorado Springs owes $400,000 of the $21 million. Rogers let the council know the city has options of pulling out a 10-12 month loan or dipping into the reserves. Reserve money for the electric department sits at $2 million according to Rogers. Cases are also ongoing, currently, whether to reduce the massive rates owed from the snow storm.
Adding to the report, Rogers informed the council the pool manager, Shannon Calbert, has turned in a letter of resignation. City Clerk Kandi Baldwin informed the council ads are to be put out in the future for the position as well as a position for lifeguards.
The City Manager moved onto items which concerned the cities billing procedures. Rogers proposed to increase the purchasing policy limits. Bruce recommended to increase the limits from $200 to $500, $2,000 to $3,000 on the first category of purchases. The second category recommended to increase the spending limits from $3000 to $5000. Then the $4,000 and over category was suggested to be raised to $5,000 The council approved to authorize spending limits.
Rogers continued the discussion where he talked about the pricing of dog licenses. Currently, the city charges $2 for spayed and $3 for unspayed. It was recommended by the City Manager to change the price to $3 for spayed and $5 for unspayed. Council members approved the recommendation.
The council then reviewed building permit fees. Recommended before the council was to change the fees in the following order: 0-500 for $10 permit, 500-1000 for $12 permit and an additional $5 per thousand. Council member Jimmy B. Custer voted against while other members voted for the recommendation.
Council members reviewed the next item which regarded the cemetery. Rogers proposed to allow one cremation urn to be interred in a burial space. Following discussion, the council members voted for the item.
For the next item, Rogers discussed the rural fire program. Rogers proposed to change the requirement for a second $75 membership when somebody had a second dwelling unit or trailer on the property. Essential having two annual dues and one membership fee. Council members voted for the item.
Moving on, the council talked about an item regarding police residency. Council members approved to expand the distance from five miles to a 25 mile limit while Custer voted abstain.
The council went over another item which regarded a peddler’s permit for those who are wanting to go around the city selling door to door. Council members approved to change the permit fee from $25 to $40. Council members also voted to raise the garage sale permit from $1 to $2 per day.
Another item the council reviewed was the current listing as a nuisance. The council voted to add ‘fowl’ to the list which was approved. Council members also added the word ‘watercraft’ to the list of vehicles, equipment nuisance. Members of the council added an item to the list which regarded an ordinance on urination in public. Council members voted for the issue which is for somebody who is committing the act to face the punishment of a fine and jail time.
Council also discussed allowing the state definition for utility vehicles within city limits. Council members tabled the issue until the next meeting.
For final item, the council reviewed the current ordinance for landlords within the area. Members of the council agreed to table the issue to find out more on the issue.
The meeting was adjourned following discussion with Bruce Rogers.
