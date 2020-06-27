Commencement for El Dorado Springs Christian School seniors is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Church of God (Holiness) in El Dorado Springs.
Ashley Rebecca Kaemmerling
Ashley, a 2020 senior at El Dorado Springs Christian School, is the daughter of Jason and Jill Kaemmerling of El Dorado Springs.
Ashley was born in Nevada, in the fall of 2001. Ashley loves to fish, go camping, swim and spend time with her family.
As a student at ECS, Ashley played on the varsity Lady Buffalo’s volleyball team, loved physical education and enjoyed any class with her favorite teacher, Cheryl Eslinger.
Ashley’s career plans show her gentle and caring heart: she will continue working full time as a dietary aide in El Dorado Springs.
Her parents are so proud of her and are excited to watch their daughter at graduation walk across the stage to receive her diploma.
A few words of wisdom from mom and dad comes from 1 Peter 3:4 …”Your beauty should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle quiet spirit, which is a great worth in God’s sight.”
May God bless you, ECS senior Ashley Kaemmerling.
John Thomas Chamberlain
ECS senior John Chamberlain was born in Clinton in October of 2001.
John is the son of Jim Yates and Mr. Jim Chamberlain, of Osceola. He and his sister Jodie drove everyday from Osceola to El Dorado to attend ECS.
During his time at El Dorado Christian, John loved his classes with his favorite teacher, Travis Bryson. Bryson not only taught class, he taught John many things he will remember throughout his life.
Speaking of driving, his mom knew John was a “go-getter” from little up.
As a child, "John's hobbies included farming the carpet with his toy tractors!"
One of his mom's favorite memories of John was “when he was two, he hooked up his wagon to his Power Wheels Jeep using bungee cords, he would then spend hours driving around the yard and driveway."
John was a hard worker from early on; at age 10, he had a mowing business and by age 16, a full time summer position at Cooks Tractor in Clinton.
A little over a decade later, John went from driving Power Wheel Jeeps to running heavy CAT equipment. His career is already underway; after graduation, he will continue his position at Breait Construction in Kansas City, as a heavy equipment operator. Being a “union operator” has been a dream of his since he was in preschool.
His dream came true just days ago: John is officially a member of the Operators Union Kansas City 101.
Words of wisdom from his parents comes from Matthew 6:33: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and all these other things shall be added unto you.”
Continued blessings to you ECS senior, Chamberlain.
Hailey Michelle Krehbiel
During Hailey Krehbiel’s time at ECS, she was part of the varsity Lady Buffalo volleyball and varsity girls basketball teams.
Her favorite class was Apologetics and her favorite teacher was Travis Bryson.
Hailey not only stayed busy during school hours, she is very involved with her church’s youth group at Milford Christian Church, attending Christ In Youth conferences, mission trips and lending a helping hand in her community when needed.
Hailey has been accepted and will be attending College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout this fall, majoring in Child Studies.
Hailey’s parents have many found memories of Hailey, but one in particular stands out: “her smile … it is infectious to everyone who meets her.” Words of wisdom from mom and dad come from Colossians 3:23, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord and not for men.” And, “when in doubt, add garlic!”
Keep adding spice to your life dear senior and God bless, Hailey.
Krehbiel was awarded the following:College of the Ozarks Cost of Education Scholarship — $19,500; Optimist International Scholarship — $2,500;Lillian Sunderwirth Memorial Scholarship — $1,000;Cleo McKinely Memorial Scholarship — $250; and the
Donis Banks Memorial Scholarship – $500.
